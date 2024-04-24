               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Italy Had 29% Rise In Cyber Attacks In 2023 - Agency


4/24/2024 3:12:31 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italy's National Cyber Security Agency (ACN) said Wednesday thatit deal with 1,411 cyber attacks in 2023, 29% more than theprevious year, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

In its annual report to parliament, ACN said the number ofpeople affected almost tripled, going from 1,150 to 3,302.

MENAFN24042024000195011045ID1108135007

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search