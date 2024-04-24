Italy Had 29% Rise In Cyber Attacks In 2023 - Agency

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italy's National Cyber Security Agency (ACN) said Wednesday thatit deal with 1,411 cyber attacks in 2023, 29% more than theprevious year, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
In its annual report to parliament, ACN said the number ofpeople affected almost tripled, going from 1,150 to 3,302.
