Actionaid Strongly Condemns Colonist Attacks In The West Bank, Calls For Holding Them Full Accountable

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem /PNN /

ActionAid said“The rise in colonist

violence in the West Bank since October 7 is appalling and the UK must do more to stop these attacks from taking place.”

ActionAid is demanding that Israeli colonists in the West Bank are held to account for acts of violence following a wave of attacks on Palestinian villages. On Friday a 14-year-old Israeli boy was reported missing and

later found dead, and hundreds of colonists

in the West Bank raided at least 17

Palestinian villages in response over the last few days, torching cars and houses. Armed settlers shot dead two Palestinians on Monday, according to

reports.

Al-Mughayar village, located northeast of Ramallah, was one of the areas affected by violence.

Amin Abu Alia,

head of the al-Mughayar village council, told ActionAid the colonists attack on the village on Friday, which left one dead and dozens injured, was the biggest and most violent incident his community had ever faced.

He said colonists surrounded and stormed the village, raiding homes, setting fire to houses and cars, and stealing an estimated 70 sheep. According to

the Palestinian Red Crescent, settlers subsequently opened fire on one of its ambulances as it attempted to reach people wounded in the attack, while other vehicles were prevented from entering the village.

“These are continuous attacks against residents and farmers and agricultural lands. The farmers can't reach their lands due to roadblocks placed by colonists that restrict their movements. We could not pick our olives during last season.”

Since October 7, there has been a sharp surge in colonist attacks in the West Bank resulting in unprecedented levels of violence against Palestinians. Prior to this latest spate of attacks, UNOCHA had recorded

727 Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in total – 72 of which resulted in casualties, 578 in property damage, and 77 in both casualties and property damage.

At least nine Palestinians had been killed by armed colonists since October 7.

Under international humanitarian law, the Israeli forces - as the occupying power - are obligated to protect Palestinians civilians from all violence, including settler violence.

Yet ActionAid is warning that the Israeli forces are not doing enough to prevent colonist attacks from taking place nor protect Palestinians during attacks.

A video

shared by the Israeli human rights organisation Yesh Din, filmed in Deir Dibwan on Saturday, appears to show nearby Israeli forces failing to intervene as colonists set fire to a Palestinian car.



According to UNOCHA, in nearly half of all recorded settler attacks since October 7, Israeli forces were either accompanying or reported to be supporting the attackers.

We call on Israel to recognize its legal obligations and uphold the rights and protections of the Palestinian people, which includes ensuring private property such as cars and homes are respected.

It must hold all those responsible for violence and human rights abuses in the West Bank to account and ensure they are prosecuted under the law.

It is clear that the escalation of violence in the West Bank has occurred in tandem with the crisis in Gaza, and as the risk of wider conflict in the region looms, there must be a permanent ceasefire immediately to protect civilians in Gaza, the West Bank and the wider area.

The culture of impunity for violent colonists must end. As the crisis in Gaza continues and the risk of wider conflict in the region grows, the UK must do everything in its power to bring about a permanent and immediate ceasefire, including using every diplomatic lever available, such as ending arms sales to Israel and imposing sanctions.”