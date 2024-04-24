South Africa, Brazil Affirm Strong Support For Palestinian Self-Determination

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) BRASÍLIA /PNN /

South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Mauro Vieira, affirmed their countries' unwavering support for the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

During a visit to the Headquarters of the Embassy of the State of Palestine in Brazil, the two ministers emphasized the necessity of recognizing the State of Palestine and putting an end to the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip.

The Brazilian Foreign Minister stressed the necessity of a ceasefire in Gaza in light of the killing and destruction that the Gaza Strip is being subjected to.

He also stressed that there would be no peace without an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, expressing regret that the UN Security Council failed to contribute in this regard, despite the United Nations' recognition of the rights of the Palestinian people 75 years ago.

For her part, the South African Minister, Pandor, said that the primary issue for the international community at the moment should be the lives of Palestinians, stressing the need for the international community to pressure Israel to stop the massacre it is committing in the Gaza Strip.

She praised the historical relations between the two countries and most importantly the Palestinian people's support to South Africa in its struggle against the apartheid regime.