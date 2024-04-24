T-Mobile Announces $163 Million In Completed Network Upgrades For Arkansas

(MENAFN- 3BL) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 24, 2024 /3BL/ - There's nothing little about these rocking network upgrades. In a legislative hearing today at the state capitol, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced the completion of a multi-year 5G network investment totaling more than $163 million across Arkansas, creating new opportunities for local businesses, schools, healthcare providers, first responders and anyone on T-Mobile's network through its 5G improvements.

Over the past three years, T-Mobile has invested heavily in network improvements across Arkansas, building its network up to cover more than 2.9 million Arkansans with 5G and 2.2 million people its Ultra Capacity 5G (5G UC) network, a 260% increase in 5G UC coverage in just three years.

"As the leaders in 5G it's our responsibility to make sure everyone has access to fast, reliable and affordable connectivity," said Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology, T-Mobile. "Our multi-year effort to enhance 5G connectivity across Arkansas is the latest example in how were stretching our 5G blanket to every corner of the nation, no matter where you are.”

The multi-year network enhancements include newly deployed 5G coverage and capacity enhancements, with 170 new cell sites and upgrades to more than 450 existing sites. Statewide, T-Mobile now provides 5G service along 97% of interstate highways, U.S. highways, and state routes across Arkansas.

“By bringing high-speed 5G connectivity to more areas of Arkansas, we are making it easier for people to stay connected with their loved ones, access educational opportunities and grow their businesses," said Senator Mark Johnson, Chairman of the Senate Transportation, Technology and Legislative Affairs Committee. "I applaud T-Mobile and other 5G wireless providers for their commitment to our State and for helping us get even closer to closing the digital divide.”

"5G adds incredible opportunity for Arkansas to become leaders in connectivity," added Representative Stephen Meeks, Chairman of the House Advanced Communications and Information Technology Committee.“It's faster speeds and lower latency empower businesses to perform more efficiently, enhances access to education opportunities and better supports the needs of modern day users. T-Mobile's expanded network capabilities means Arkansas is one step closer to realizing its potential as drivers in innovation.”

T-Mobile 5G Internet

In today's digital age, reliable internet is vital for everything from remote work and accessing essential services to entertainment and staying connected with friends and family. So, to help better connect Arkansans, T-Mobile is already putting these recent network upgrades to work. By leveraging the power of its leading 5G network, T-Mobile is bringing a new choice for reliable, affordable home and business internet to Arkansas with its fixed wireless 5G Internet.

Today, T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is available to 40% of homes in Arkansas – that's over 600,000 households. Plus, the Un-carrier simplifies business internet, enabling businesses to connect offices and locations nationwide. This means homes and businesses across the state, from small cities to big towns, can finally ditch traditional internet providers for 5G internet from T-Mobile.

Arkansans can learn more and check eligibility at , and Arkansas businesses can learn more about T-Mobile Business Internet and solutions by visiting .

Retail Growth

Since 2021, T-Mobile has opened 25 new corporate retail locations across the state, with two new stores expected to open this year in Magnolia and Berryville. The additional new stores have created 120 new jobs.

Community and Disaster Support

T-Mobile's commitment to Arkansas goes beyond the network and retail, with initiatives created to empower communities across the nation:



Hometown Grants - a five-year program launched in early 2021 to provide grants to 100 small towns each year to use toward city beautification projects, public improvements and more. To date, T-Mobile has provided $200,000 to four towns across the state – Camden , Clarksville , Osceola and Russellville – to revitalize outdoor green spaces and renovate community buildings. Towns with populations of less than 50,000 are eligible and encouraged to apply. To date, T-Mobile has dedicated over $1 million to empower small businesses through initiatives such as revitalizing farmers' markets, fostering business incubators, and enhancing city main streets.

Project 10Million - offers internet connectivity and mobile hotspots to eligible students to help close the digital divide. The company has connected over 16,000 students, from over 60 school districts across Arkansas and is also offering school districts free and heavily subsidized data plans and access to affordable laptops and tablets through Project 10Million and its other education initiatives.

Connecting Heroes - a $7.7 billion program empowering first responders with subsidized rate plans and wireless priority service for both voice and data. Arkansas first responders utilizing the program will be leveraging T-Mobile's 5G network during critical moments to keep communities across the state safe. T-Mobile has also increased investments in network hardening nationwide by more than 30% over the past few years, which includes expanded backup power solutions at nearly 50% of cell sites in Arkansas-the most critical locations-to help ensure redundancy and reduce service interruptions in case of severe weather or other emergencies. In the last year, T-Mobile also added over 50% more heavy-duty network disaster response satellite vehicles to its ready-to-respond fleet and expanded its community support fleet with new, fully loaded RV command centers and heavy-duty Wi-Fi vehicles.

The Leader in 5G

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering the country's largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network . The Un-carrier's 5G network covers more than 330 million people across two million square miles - more square miles than AT&T and Verizon combined. More than 300 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile's super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G with over 2x more square miles of coverage than similar mid-band 5G offerings from the Un-carrier's closest competitors.

Coverage values are based on outdoor coverage levels. See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.

