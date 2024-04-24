Webskitters Academy Introduces Advanced Blockchain Developer Course

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Calcutta, West Bengal, April 24th, 2024: It is with great pleasure that Webskitters Academy, a leading technology education provider announces the launch of their latest course for the Blockchain Developers. This is an inclusive program that aims to equip individuals with the right skills and knowledge in the rapidly changing field of blockchain technology.



The Webskitters Academy\'s Blockchain Developer Course comprises various modules, each focusing on different aspects of blockchain technology.. They are also comprehensive enough to cover all major concerns when it comes to constructing blockchains. Consequently, attendees will begin from zero getting acquainted with fundamentals of blockchain technology before moving on towards smart contracts, Distributed Applications, Cryptography, Security and Consensus Mechanisms details. For instance, there are parts discussing corporate blockchains solutions currently used all over the world and one final project where students will get an opportunity to check what they have learnt by creating a solution based on Blockchain.



\"We are excited to introduce our Blockchain Developer Course,\" said Arpita Sarkar, Director of Webskitters Academy. \"Blockchain technology is revolutionizing industries globally, creating a high demand for skilled blockchain developers. This course will provide participants with the expertise needed to excel in this dynamic field.\"



The course will be conducted by professionals of this field who have extensive experience in blockchain development. This will let participants have hands-on practical projects and familiarize themselves with blockchain technology as well!. Webskitters Academy provides complete job placement assistance after completion of Blockchain course, anyone whatever the level of his or her past experiences on the subject can take part in the Blockchain Developer Course. Kindly visit for more information about Blockchain Developer Course and registration.





About Webskitters Academy:



Webskitters Academy is a leading provider of technology education, offering a wide range of courses designed to equip participants with the skills they need to succeed in the tech industry. With a focus on practical, hands-on learning, Webskitters Academy is committed to helping participants achieve their career goals.

