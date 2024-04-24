Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Jordanian King Abdullah II reiterate support for regional security and stability, along with dialogue and diplomatic solutions for conflicts.
KUWAIT -- The State of Kuwait affirms the importance of group work in facing common challenges, especially in light of recent armed conflicts and humanitarian crises.
JEDDAH -- The Saudi Royal Court announces King Salman bin Abdulaziz was admitted to the King Faisal Hospital in Jeddah for routine checkups.
RAMALLAH -- A 20-year-old Palestinian woman was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday near the village of Beit Ainun, north of Al-Khalil (Hebron) in the West Bank.
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Senate passes a USD 95 billion aid package that includes military assistance for Ukraine and support for Israeli occupation, alongside humanitarian aid for Gaza and other parts of the world. (end) mt
