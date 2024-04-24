US increases sanctions on Iran, targeting alleged cyber-activities

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the United States escalated its punitive measures against Iran, announcing the designation of four individuals and two companies purportedly involved in cyber activities linked to Iran's military. This decision underscores the persistent strain in relations between the two nations, with the U.S. Treasury Department unveiling the sanctions in a formal statement. The Treasury's assertion suggests that these sanctioned entities engaged in a range of cyber operations, encompassing tactics like spear phishing and malware attacks, which allegedly targeted a multitude of U.S. businesses and governmental institutions.



Furthermore, the Treasury Department delineated that these individuals and entities were acting on behalf of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Cyber Electronic Command (IRGC-CEC), amplifying the significance of these sanctions within the broader geopolitical context. Notably, this latest round of sanctions forms part of a broader strategy pursued by the United States to exert pressure on Iran, reflecting the ongoing tensions between the two nations.



The timing of these sanctions is particularly noteworthy, occurring in the aftermath of a retaliatory strike by the Iranian military against Israel on April 13, which was prompted by an earlier terrorist attack on Iran's consulate in Damascus, Syria, on April 1. This sequence of events underscores the complex dynamics characterizing the relationship between Iran and its adversaries in the region, with the U.S. sanctions representing a tangible manifestation of the broader geopolitical tensions at play.

