41,976 Kerala Police Personnel Deployed For Lok Sabha Polls In State

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 24 (IANS) A record 41,976 Kerala Police personnel will be overseeing the smooth conduct of the polls in the state's 20 Lok Sabha seats on Friday, officials said.

These police personnel, led by ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar, will be guided by the Election Commission's protocols and guidelines.

Apart from these Kerala Police officers, another 24,327 special police officials are also there to ensure that the polling day goes off peacefully.