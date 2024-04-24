'Evading Monkey Chase' Woman Falls From Hill In North Kashmir's Uri, Dies

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a bid to escape 'chase by a monkey', a woman fell off a hill, resulting in her on spot death in Busgran village in Uri area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday afternoon.
Quoting eyewitness, news agency GNS reported that one Zohra Begum, wife of Syed Isha Shah Gilani, fell victim to a 'monkey chase as she was walking along the hilly terrain'.ADVERTISEMENT
“While trying to escape the monkey, the terrified woman fell down the hilly slope, resulting in her on spot death,” they said.
|
