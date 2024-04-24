(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks To Avoid Wednesday: LKQ, Nucor, MSCI, and More

Chris Lau - Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Today's Focus Stocks: Meta, IBM, Ford, Chipotle and More

After the market closes today, Meta Platforms (META) IBM, Ford (F), and Chipotle (CMG) are among the most followed first posting results.

META stock could break out above $520 if it posts another surprise surge in revenue. Last quarter, both Meta and Alphabet (GOOG) posted higher advertising revenue from Chinese technology firms. This included customers from PDD (PDD) and Alibaba (BABA) spending more.

IBM shares peaked at around $200 last month. It needs investors to respond positively to earnings of $8.12 a share for the full year and a forecast of $10.67 per share next year to rally.

After General Motors (GM) traded at a 52-week high yesterday, Ford (F) must impress shareholders. The firm needs to announce scaling back on the money-losing EVs and increasing production of profitable hybrid vehicles.

Ahead of its share split, Chipotle has sell-off risks. Shares indicated a bearish“double top” pattern at $3000 (compared to its $3,023.98 52-week high).

Other notable companies posting results include Celestica (CLS), Lam Research (LRCX), Service Now (NOW), and Vale (VALE). Among them, shareholders expect Celestica to exceed consensus estimates. For the rest of the year, the consulting and technology hardware supplier may raise its outlook. It might cite tailwinds from customers increasing their investments in AI.









