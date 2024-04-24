               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Amman Stock Exchange Records 0.42% Decline In Trading


4/24/2024 7:28:41 AM

Amman, Apr. 24 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange concluded trading with a 0.42 percent decline, resulting in the index reaching 2,433 points.
The exchange closed Wednesday's session with 2.1 million shares traded across 2,537 contracts, totaling approximately JD4.5 million in trading value.
The prices of shares for 36 companies decreased, while those of 27 companies rose, and 25 companies saw stable share prices.

