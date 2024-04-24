Ukraine To Hear Good News On Patriot Systems“Soon” - President's Office

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, says he is sure the country will soon hear some good news regarding the delivery of more Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

The head of the President's Office touched on the subject while speaking on the air of the national telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"I can tell you for sure – there will be more Patriots. For us, the secondary issue is where they will get to us from, the main thing is that they will get here, and that they get here as soon as possible, because this is about protecting our cities, protecting our people," Andriy Yermak said.

When asked from which countries the Patriots are expected to be supplied, Yermak responded: "We are talking with many partners, primarily the U.S., because this is their systm, and a lot depends on them. But we also know about the position of the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and others, too, so I am sure that we will hear good news soon," said the head of the President's Office.

As reported, Germany called on the European Union and NATO to strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities as soon as possible. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and top diplomat Annalena Baerbock launched a joint initiative calling on third countries to explore the relevant options. The initiative was discussed at the meeting of the G7 heads of foreign affairs.

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, offered to buy Patriot air defense systems from countries that have them in stock while being unwilling to provide them to Ukraine directly.