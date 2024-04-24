Posist Transforms into Restroworks, Unveiling a Unified Restaurant Technology Platform

(MENAFN- posist) 23rd April 2024, Dubai, UAE: Posist, a pioneer in cloud-based restaurant technology solutions, announced a comprehensive rebranding as it changed its name to Restroworks. This new identity reflects the company's transformation since its inception in 2012 from a Point of Sale (POS) provider to a unified technology platform serving global restaurant chains like Nando’s UAE, Cafe Bateel, Herfy, Caribou Coffee, Taco Bell, Subway, Arby’s across multiple formats, including food courts, IT parks, universities, food zones in airports, among other.

Restroworks, a fusion of 'Restro' and 'works,' symbolizes the company's commitment to encompassing the entirety of the restaurant technology domain. The new brand name embodies the company’s unified suite of products addressing all aspects of restaurant operations and technological requirements.

With its renewed mission of ‘making restaurants prosperous,’ the company has undergone rebranding by introducing a new company name, logo, website, and fresh identity to represent its unified technology platform — including cloud-native POS software, inventory management software, a kitchen automation suite, analytics, digital ordering solutions, and integrations with over 400+ third-party solutions like delivery aggregators, payment gateways, loyalty programs, financial and accounting tools, and ERP solutions.



"In 2012, we started Posist with the vision of making a mark in restaurant technology with our cloud-native POS solution. As we grew, we pushed the boundaries, driven by our vision to build products that can create a long-term impact on the bottom-line efficiency of global restaurants and make them prosperous. Our company's evolution and expanded vision called for a new brand identity that allows us to articulate our progression as a unified restaurant technology platform. In sync with our vision, we have unveiled Restroworks - a name that symbolizes our commitment to providing comprehensive technology that seamlessly works across the entire restaurant ecosystem. This rebrand is more than just a name change; it reflects our strategic approach to building the company over the next decade as a pioneering force in restaurant technology," said Sakshi & Ashish Tulsian, Founders of Restroworks.



Early this year, Restroworks (formerly Posist) cemented its market leadership and was named one of the top 50 highest-satisfaction software companies in the prestigious G2 2023 Best Software Companies list. The company achieved over 80% year-over-year growth, reaching 20,000 customers across more than 50 countries.

Over the last five years, Restroworks has significantly invested in expanding its global presence in the US, Middle East, Latin America, and Southeast Asia. The company also invested in high-quality infrastructure and upgraded security compliance to provide a scalable, enterprise-grade cloud platform for multi-national restaurant chains. Restroworks is certified with ISO 27001, ISO 27017, ISO 27701, SOC1 Type 2, SOC 2 Type 2, and GDPR compliant.

To boost the industry's technological prowess, the company has launched Restroworks Academy—a platform for customers and their frontline staff, equipping them with the knowledge to become more efficient and upskill their technology knowledge. The initiative is now being rolled out to impart skill development among hospitality students in various universities.





