Government Bolsters Cybersecurity In National Institutions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 24 (Petra) - The government has undertaken significant initiatives to enhance and fortify cybersecurity across national institutions. This includes the implementation of the Network Detection and Response (NDR) project alongside the Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) project.As outlined in the progress report for the first quarter of 2024 within the Executive Program for the Economic Modernization Vision, the government procured firewall protection devices, WFA devices, and DDOS services for a total of 60 government entities. Additionally, technical security assessments were conducted for these institutions.Furthermore, efforts were directed towards establishing cybersecurity governance at the national level. This involved the preparation for the introduction of the Cybersecurity Excellence Award and the development of a draft licensing system for cybersecurity service providers.Initiatives also included the initiation of a project to formulate licensing guidelines for cyber service providers, along with the classification of critical infrastructure sectors at the national level.In preparation for bolstering cybersecurity awareness and capabilities, the government has commenced preparations for a project aimed at training national institutions on the national cybersecurity framework, encompassing its controls and standards. This initiative is set to target 100 government institutions.