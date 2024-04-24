Tourism Sector Operation In Economic Modernization Vision Executive Program

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 24 (Petra) -- A recent report of the Executive Program for Economic Modernization Vision has shed light on the intricacies of Jordan's tourism sector operation during the first quarter of 2024, emphasizing the challenges encountered and strategies employed to overcome them.It unveiled the persistent influence of regional conditions on the tourism sector, notably affecting flight operations to Aqaba and Amman. This included the cancelation of all flights to Aqaba and a reduction in destinations serviced by airlines, resulting in a slowdown in visitor arrivals from Europe and America. Additionally, delays in implementing the arrivals and departures survey have been reported.Challenges also extended to infrastructure projects, with a delay in completing the development plan for Al-Sawan zone due to contractual issues. Notably, the activation of electronic ticket usage has been hindered pending approval from the Ministry of Finance.Moreover, the report highlighted a 10% decrease in international visitor numbers compared to the same period last year, with spending by international visitors reaching approximately 782 million dinars until February 2024, reflecting a 4% decrease year-on-year. Furthermore, the number of workers in the tourism sector by the end of 2023 stood at around 54.8 thousand.The decrease in arrivals via low-cost and regular flights during the first quarter of 2024 was pronounced, recording a 50% decrease compared to the same period last year. Specifically, low-cost airline arrivals in Amman decreased by 33%, while regular airline arrivals from United Airlines saw a 9% decline.Despite these challenges, progress was noted in improving connections with target countries and facilitating domestic tourism mobility. Initiatives such as supporting passengers from European countries to Jordanian ownership and backing Royal Jordanian flights from Amman to Aqaba have been instrumental in sustaining visitor flows.In the realm of marketing, agreements have been inked for joint campaigns with airlines such as Transavia, while discussions are underway with Ryanair for the summer season of 2024. Additionally, efforts to enhance visitor experiences through initiatives like the trial operation of visitor transport buses from the Petra site have been underway.Amidst efforts to preserve heritage and develop tourist sites, strides have been made in maintenance and restoration projects, including the first phase studies of the tourism development plan in the middle of Al-Karak city, works on the Byzantine Church in Aqaba and the Islamic site of Ayla. Moreover, preparations for electromechanical works at heritage sites like the heritage house of Falah Al-Hamd in Al-Salt are underway.Legislatively, amendments to the Tourism Law for 2024 have been approved, paving the way for further regulatory enhancements in the sector. Likewise, agreements for projects like the "Virtual Reality" experience at the Petra Visitor Center signify strides in product development and experience enhancement.The report underscores Jordan's commitment to navigating challenges while leveraging opportunities to realize its tourism potential. As the sector continues to adapt and innovate, it remains a key driver of economic growth and cultural preservation in the Kingdom.