Armenia Should Assess Security Threats, CSTO Sec-Gen

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) fullymaintains its obligations towards Armenia, despite the officialdecision to limit Yerevan's participation in the union's work,Secretary-General of the CSTO, Imangali Tasmagambetov said, Azernews reports.

"Armenia has really limited its participation in the work of theCSTO, but the main mechanisms of interaction are functioning, thework on the organization's agenda continues," he said.

Tasmagambetov emphasized that all obligations of the CSTOtowards Armenia are kept in full compliance with the organization'scharter goals and principles.

The secretary-general also pointed out that Yerevan's choice -to remain within the organization or to leave the organization -will be the sovereign decision of this independent state.

"Another issue is how the current leadership of Armenia assessesthe national security threats and risks faced by the country," headded.

According to him, the analysts of the Secretariat of theorganization note that if Armenia leaves the CSTO, the balance ofpower in the South Caucasus may change, but it is very difficult topredict or calculate the effect of regional security factors inthis situation.

"As for about the possibility of Armenia's confrontation withthe CSTO, I hope that this is nothing more than a hypothesis. It isnecessary to take into account the resource base and realcapabilities of the parties, therefore the issue cannot beclassified as extremely urgent at the moment, it requiresanalysis," Tasmagambetov stressed.