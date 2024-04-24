(MENAFN) As stated by Vasily Anokhin, the Governor of the Smolensk Region in Russia, fires erupted at fuel and energy facilities in the region as a result of a drone attack launched by the Ukrainian armed forces.



Anokhin conveyed this information on Wednesday, stating that the region had come under attack once again by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).



He shared these updates on the messaging platform Telegram, emphasizing that the staff of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations was actively engaged on site to address the situation. Anokhin called on residents to remain calm amidst the unfolding events.



In response to the drone attack, Anokhin mentioned that the Russian air defense forces were actively engaged in combating air targets. He suggested that the fires at the fuel and energy facilities in the Smolensk and Yartsevo districts likely resulted from the Ukrainian assault on civilian infrastructure in the region.



The situation underscores the ongoing tensions and conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with the Smolensk Region becoming a focal point of military activity. Anokhin's statements highlight the severity of the situation and the imperative for swift response measures to mitigate further damage and ensure the safety of residents in the affected areas.

MENAFN24042024000045015839ID1108131808