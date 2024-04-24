Scholz claims fossil fuel age coming to end

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has declared that the era dominated by fossil fuels in global energy production is drawing to a close, emphasizing Germany's commitment to generating 80 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030. This bold assertion comes amid a transformative period spurred by geopolitical shifts and a renewed focus on combating climate change.



For decades, German industry relied heavily on Russian gas and oil, which provided a cost-effective energy source. However, the onset of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022 disrupted energy imports from Moscow, prompting a significant decline and posing challenges to the competitiveness of German businesses.



The European Union's unveiling of its Green Deal strategy in 2020 marked a pivotal moment in the continent's push towards climate neutrality by mid-century, setting the stage for ambitious renewable energy targets.



Addressing attendees at the Hanover trade fair opening ceremony, Chancellor Scholz underscored that the transition away from fossil fuels is imperative. While acknowledging the necessity for German industries to adapt their operations, he acknowledged that some technological processes may pose challenges to swift decarbonization.



Scholz outlined plans for the construction of modern and environmentally friendly power plants across Germany to replace traditional sources, emphasizing the nation's collaboration with Norway to access clean energy from wind and hydropower.



Highlighting Germany's ambitious renewable energy goals, Scholz articulated a vision where 80% of the country's electricity will be sourced from renewables by the end of the decade, leveraging solar power, as well as onshore and offshore wind energy.



The Chancellor reflected on the past two years as "turnaround years" for Europe, characterized by a heightened awareness of the need for energy transition and the imperative to address climate challenges. As Germany and the European Union continue to navigate this transformative period, Scholz's remarks signal a firm commitment to embracing renewable energy and ushering in a new era of sustainable energy production.

