Pacific country responds to Biden`s cannibalism remark

(MENAFN) The Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape, has responded to recent remarks made by United States President Joe Biden regarding his uncle's disappearance during World War II in Papua New Guinea. Biden's comments, in which he suggested that his uncle may have been eaten by cannibals after a plane crash, were described by Marape as uncalled for.



During a recounting of the story of his uncle Ambrose Finnegan, who went missing in action off New Guinea after a plane crash, Biden remarked that the area was known for its cannibalism.



Marape expressed his disappointment with Biden's remarks, stating that while they may have been a "slip of the tongue," Papua New Guinea does not deserve to be labeled in such a manner.



Marape emphasized that Papua New Guinea was unwillingly drawn into World War II and urged Washington to assist in cleaning up the remnants of the war, including human remains, plane wrecks, and bombs, which still pose a threat to the region. He suggested that resolving these issues could help bring closure to families of missing servicemen like Ambrose Finnegan.



The Prime Minister's response highlights the sensitivity of historical narratives and the importance of diplomatic communication in acknowledging the shared history between nations. Marape's call for assistance underscores the ongoing impact of World War II in the region and the need for collaborative efforts to address its legacy.

