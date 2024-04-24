Malabar Gold & Diamonds Unveils 'Golden Gift' Offers For Customers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with an extensive retail network of 350 outlets across 13 countries, has just unveiled their 'Golden Gift' offers providing customers the chance to get free gold coins. With this offer, customers can get assured gold coins with gold & diamond jewellery purchases.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds will also be showcasing an exquisite array of jewellery collections in gold, diamond and precious gems across their numerous sub brands such as Mine, Era, Precia, Viraaz, Ethnix & Divine etc., which are assured to be favourites amongst their customers. The limited period offer can be availed across all Malabar Gold & Diamonds outlets till 11th May. As part of the Golden Gift offers, for every diamond or precious gem jewellery purchase worth worth QR5,000, customers will get free

1gm Gold Coin and for diamond and precious gem jewellery purchase worth QR3,000 they will be eligible for 1⁄2 gm Gold Coin. Customers can also exchange their old 916 jewellery for the latest designs from Malabar Gold & Diamonds at zero deduction.

Furthermore, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is offering special buy counters across their showrooms, offering a incredible discounts on selected jewellery designs.