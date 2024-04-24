Pentagon: US to start construction on pier for aid delivery to Gaza

(MENAFN) The Pentagon announced on Tuesday that the United States is poised to commence construction on a pier in the near future, aimed at enhancing the delivery of crucial aid to Gaza.



The initiative comes in response to the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, a small coastal territory that has borne the brunt of over six months of Israeli bombardment and ground operations targeting Hamas fighters.



The sustained conflict has left the civilian population grappling with urgent humanitarian needs, underscoring the imperative for swift and effective aid delivery to alleviate their suffering and ensure their survival.



"All the necessary vessels are within the Mediterranean region and standing by," Pentagon representative Major General Pat Ryder informed reporters, indicating the vessels transporting equipment for the construction of the pier project.



"We are positioned to begin construction very soon," Ryder further mentioned.



The facility will comprise an offshore platform designed for the transfer of aid from larger vessels to smaller ones, along with a pier intended for the final delivery of aid onto land.



Initial plans for the construction were unveiled by US President Joe Biden in early March, coinciding with Israel's restriction on the ground delivery of assistance.



While US officials have emphasized that the endeavor will not entail the deployment of "boots on the ground" in Gaza, American troops will operate in close proximity to the embattled territory during the construction of the pier. Israeli forces are expected to provide security on the ground for the construction project.

