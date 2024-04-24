UK premier announces plan to raise defense spending to 2.5 percent by 2030

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that he has allocated complete funding for plans to annually raise defense spending to 2.5 percent of the United Kingdom's gross domestic product by the year 2030.



During a press briefing alongside NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at a military facility in Poland, Sunak reiterated Britain's commitment to enhancing national defense amidst "growing threats from Russia, Iran, North Korea, and China."



"National security is our first duty. The danger they pose is not new, but their collaboration and attempts to reshape the world order demand a robust response," he stated.



Sunak also announced plans to invest an additional £75 billion (equivalent to nearly USD93 billion) in defense over the next six years, characterizing it as "the biggest strengthening of our national defense for a generation."



Sunak outlined key priorities for the initiative, focusing on readiness, innovation, and international cooperation.



He emphasized the necessity for the country to adopt a "war footing," acknowledging the importance of bolstering stockpiles of munitions and enhancing production capacity.



Sunak announced a £10 billion allocation for munitions support to the industry, aiming to provide long-term funding certainty and ensure preparedness to address emerging threats.



Additionally, Sunak underscored the significance of prioritizing innovation and leveraging new technologies to maintain a strategic edge on a rapidly evolving battlefield.

