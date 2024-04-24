Amir's Visit Embodies Bonds Of Friendship, Deepens Cooperation: President Of Nepal

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kathmandu: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's visit to Nepal will give the two countries opportunities for further multi-field cooperation and boost the bonds of friendship, said President of Nepal H E Ram Chandra Poudel (pictured).

He stressed that the two countries have a long standing relationship, enriched by friendliness and cooperation which is steadily growing and also expanding with the passage of time.

Speaking to QNA, he said H H the Amir is making his first official visit to Nepal, hailing H H the Amir as a“visionary leader” and this is clear in the enormous progress of Qatar and efforts in establishing peace in the Middle East under His Highness' leadership, adding:“This visit shall provide us (with) to make strides in our socio-economic engagements and also an occasion to strengthening bonds of friendship.” He hailed the cordial Qatar-Nepal relations based on“friendliness, mutual trust, support and cooperation” since the establishment of their diplomatic relations in 1977.

He added that“the Government of Nepal always attaches high importance to its relation with the State of Qatar.” Highlighting Qatar's unwavering support for his country, he expressed appreciation for Doha's assistance when“Nepal was devastated by earthquake in 2015 followed by COVID-19 pandemic”, a gesture of deep and warm relations between the two countries.“I'd like to thank His Highness and the government of the State of Qatar once again for this assistance,” His Excellency said.

Commenting on the future of bilateral relations and important areas of cooperation, President of Nepal highlighted the great successes in their cooperation in the areas of labour employment, air connectivity, tourism, legal, economic and technical cooperation, as well as the exchange of high-level visits and the strengthening of relations between the peoples of the two countries. “We will give continuity to these domains of cooperation, yet with higher degree of zeal.” Poudel said that bilateral cooperation will cover other global issues, primarily the environmental challenges.