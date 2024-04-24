Ministry Of Culture Launches Flagpole Design Competition For National Flag

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Culture has announced the launch of a flagpole design competition for the national flag of the State of Qatar, starting from Monday with deadline of June 25.

Director of Visual Arts Center, Hoda Al Saadi said that the competition consists of designing and implementing a flagpole for the national flag, to be installed in various locations in the country and to become an artistic landmark and tourist attraction.

Al Saadi added that the design must be innovative and artistic, exhibit a unique conceptual design and skillful production, and must be inspired by the local environment, history, and/or society, in an expression of national unity, solidarity, and pride.

The application must include a clear, executable, original, and personally-made design, attached with a comprehensive description of all aspects and stages of the design, including the concept behind it, as well as all technical and engineering aspects and specifications such as measurements, dimensions, and raw materials to be used and their specifications.

Moreover, the design must be three-dimensional, have at least two interfaces, and be designed using design software programs such as (Autocad - 3D Max - Sketchup - Revit), with all software programmes used for the design indicated in the application. The winner is obliged to attend all meetings and design workshops with the implementing agency and follow through with the project until the flagposts are installed on site. Participants must be Qatari nationals and must participate with one design only.

On the other hand, the design must not have been submitted to other entities, competitions, or projects in Qatar, and cannot be used for any other entities, competitions, or projects until the winning design is announced.

The winning design's intellectual property rights will be transferred to the Ministry of Culture.