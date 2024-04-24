Weapons & Ammunition Discovered In Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A large number of weapons and ammunition were discovered inKhankendi, Azernews reports, citing the pressservice of Azerbaijan's Internal Affairs.

The press service noted that on April 23, five automatic weaponsof different brands, two pistols, two rifles, one grenade launcher,four grenades, 19 cartridge combs, three shells, 1,410 cartridgesof different sizes, three bayonets and other ammunition were foundand taken away.

Recall that weapons and ammunition have been discovered insecret places, as well as in the basements of schools,kindergartens, and various buildings in the liberated areas ofAzerbaijan's Garabagh as well as in Khankendi.

Those weapons belonging to the Armenian separatists are onceagain confirmed to have been hidden by the Armenians, who wereillegally trying to commit terrorist operations and provocations inthe territories of Azerbaijan.

It should be recalled that on September 19, 2023, as a result ofthe short anti-terrorist measures conducted by the AzerbaijaniArmy, the Armenian separatists operating illegally in Garabagh weredisarmed, and the leaders of the separatist groups were brought toBaku and arrested in accordance with the law.