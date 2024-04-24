Retired ATF Special Agent Urges Community Not To Take A Chance On Super Gas Station Near Home

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Stafford County, Virginia, April 23, 2024 - A Change Petition started by Ignacio J. Esteban, Retired ATF Special Agent with over 26 years\' experience in the law and crime field, questions if the state\'s BUC-EE\'S Super-sized gas station could also become allegedly \"a super-sized crime hotspot?\"



Esteban expresses what he calls legitimate concerns about an alleged threat of increased crime rates in Stafford, Virgina as a result of this famous mega-convenience store gearing up to take the city by storm. See details of petition in regard to Buc-ee\'s, an American chain of country stores, gas stations and electric vehicle chargers:



\"A third Buc-ee\'s location won\'t just be delivering cheap fuel, pulled-pork sandwiches, and famously clean restrooms to the state of Virginia; with FBI statistics revealing that c-stores and gas stations are highly popular targets for violent crime, it\'s more than likely that the city of Stafford could also see an influx of criminal activity as part of the package deal,\" said Esteban.



With Buc-ee\'s being a highly sought out travel destination that attracts a surge of people from all over the U.S. and beyond, many criminals infiltrating the Stafford area would likely canvass local communities for opportunities to prey on the vulnerable, leading to an increase in burglaries, home invasions, car thefts, child abductions, and more.



But the overlooked consequences of another Buc-ee\'s location extend far beyond a rise in criminal activity - in addition to exacerbated traffic congestion, the state of Virginia is all but guaranteed to experience higher taxes and increased environmental pollution as a result of Bucee\'s\' overwhelming usage of water and gasoline.



Though the prospect of a third Buc-ee\'s location may excite many of the mega-store\'s superfans, Stafford residents could be getting much more than they bargained for.

