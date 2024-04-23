(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Appia (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) today announced the appointment of Andre Costa as its new VP Exploration for its Brazil Operation, effective immediately. According to the announcement, Costa will oversee the ongoing development of the company's PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay project located in Goiás, Brazil.“Having the right leadership in place to direct our plans and team in Brazil has been a priority for Appia, and we are so pleased to have Mr. Andre Costa joining us at this pivotal time in our growth cycle,” said the company's CEO Tom Drivas.“As Appia moves to the next phase in the exploration of the PCH project, and following the announcement of our maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) on Target IV and Buriti Zones and NI 43-101 technical report, Mr. Costa will design and implement programs to further delineate extension zones at these targets along with drill testing the next series of high-potential REE areas, and will oversee our ongoing metallurgic testing programs.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project (see June 9, 2023, press release ), which is 40,963.18 ha. in size and located within the Goiás state of Brazil (see Jan. 11, 2024, press release ). The company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. For more information, visit the company's website at Appiareu .

IBN