Investornewsbreaks Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. (GTVH) Making Significant Strides To Create Premier Entertainment Destination

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Golden Triangle Ventures (OTC: GTVH) and its entertainment division, Lavish Entertainment, have made significant progress in transforming into reality the vision for a premier destination for year-round, world-class music, entertainment and art.“Since the announcement of Destino Ranch, a planned 638-acre property conveniently located within a short drive from large population centers such as Phoenix, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, Lavish Entertainment has officially activated the first phase of development. This phase includes the execution of a land-use-and-development agreement outlining exclusive rights to use and operate on the property. Phase one development will focus on the first nearly-70 acres of land that already has in place substantial infrastructure features, such as special-event permits, graded roads, fencing, storage, septic, solar, landscaping, and water and irrigation rights,” a recent article reads.“In addition, [in March] Lavish Entertainment announced that it has executed a purchase agreement to acquire this first, nearly-70 acres of land that the company recently secured, which is primed and improved property for the Destino project. The company noted that the upgrades were valued at nearly $6 million, which 'has turned this once-vacant land into a beautiful oasis that provides the initial infrastructure needed to begin the development of Destino Ranch.'”

About Golden Triangle Ventures Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures or“GTV” is a multifaceted consulting company, which operates as the parent business pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment and technology sectors, along with others that provide synergistic value to these three core divisions. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors in which this company aims to do business. Golden Triangle Ventures is highly focused on acquiring a well-diversified portfolio of companies under one umbrella, which are all managed and owned by the company. An amazing team of professionals support each division and continue to help the company grow daily. Being a publicly traded company gives the ability to provide the support needed to help each subsidiary grow into the business that management believes it can and will become. For more information, visit the company's website at .

