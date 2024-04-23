New Qualcomm-Built Advanced Video Processor By Teledyne FLIR Powers AI At The Edge

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New AVP with industry-leading size, weight, and power (SWaP) runs Teledyne FLIR's Prism AI and ISP software libraries enabling drone, robot, and security camera payloads



GOLETA, Calif. : Teledyne FLIR, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, today announced Teledyne FLIR AVP, an advanced video processor designed to power Teledyne FLIR's Prisme AI and computational imaging at the edge.



The AVP incorporates the latest Qualcomm QCS8550, the most advanced mobile processor chip from the leader in mobile, automotive, and robotics system-on-chip (SoC) technology. The AVP provides best-in-class artificial intelligence (AI) performance within a small, lightweight, and low-power module for thermal and visible camera integration into unmanned aerial vehicles, robots, small gimbals, handheld devices, and fixed-mounted security systems.



AVP runs the Teledyne FLIR Prism AI and ISP software libraries and interfaces with the Boson and Neutrino thermal infrared imaging camera modules and a wide range of popular visible cameras. Trained on the world's largest thermal image data lake of more than 5 million annotations, Prism AI is a powerful perception software designed to detect, classify, and track targets or objects for automotive autonomy, automotive automatic emergency braking, airborne camera payloads, counter-drone systems, ground intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), and perimeter security. Prism ISP is a comprehensive set of image processing algorithms that include super resolution, image fusion, atmospheric turbulence removal, electronic stabilization, local-contrast enhancement, and noise reduction.



"The new AVP is the most powerful and SWaP-optimized processor on the market today, running AI workloads up to five times faster than competitive offerings," said Dan Walker, vice president of product management, Teledyne FLIR. "The combination of powerful edge computing and our Prism digital solutions ushers in a new era of electro-optical system capabilities while simplifying development and reducing integration risk."



The AVP is designed to empower integrators to build powerful, edge-intelligent products. It is supported by several tools to simplify and streamline development including a Qualcomm RB5 development kit. Software and board-support packages are also available to enable developers to design and fabricate custom interface boards that meet each product's specific form, fit, function, and input-output (IO) requirements.



For more information about the Teledyne FLIR AVP, please visit To see the new AVP at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Exhibition, visit Teledyne booth #702, April 23 through April 25, 2024.





About Teledyne FLIR

Teledyne FLIR, a Teledyne Technologies company, is a world leader in intelligent sensing solutions for defense and industrial applications with approximately 4,000 employees worldwide. Founded in 1978, the company creates advanced technologies to help professionals make better, faster decisions that save lives and livelihoods. For more information, please visit or follow @flir.



About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at





