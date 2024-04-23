               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
EU Calls On International Donors To Support UNRWA


4/23/2024 7:35:53 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, April 23 (Petra) -- The European Union Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, urged international donors to fund UNRWA after a report concluded that Israel did not provide evidence that hundreds of UNRWA staff participated in the events of October 7.
"I call on the donors to support UNRWA – the Palestinian refugees' lifeline," Lenarcic said in a post on his official X account on Tuesday.
A review led by former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna confirmed that "Israel has yet to provide evidence to support" its accusation that more than 400 UNRWA staff participated in the events of Oct. 7.

