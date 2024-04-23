Immortal Regiment March On May 9 Canceled In Moscow And Other Russian Cities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Moscow and other Russian cities have canceled the "Immortal Regiment" march on May 9, and the event will be held only online.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Telegram channel "Ostorozhno, Moscow" with reference to the organizers of the event.

According to the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans' Affairs, Elena Tsunayeva, the march was canceled "due to threats to public safety." It is specified that the march of the Immortal Regiment in other cities of the aggressor country has also been canceled.

ns hit Kharkiv with guided bom

As reported, several regions of Russi , primarily those bordering Ukraine, have already canceled the march of the "Immortal Regiment" and the traditional parade. This applies to Kursk, Bryansk, Belgorod, Ryazan, and Pskov regions.

Earlier, in 2023, May 9 parades were canceled in 23 Russian regions.