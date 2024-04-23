Lachin Border Checkpoint Deemed Step Towards Full Security Of S Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

The measures that Azerbaijan implemented in the last 5 years arevery important in the history of the country. The lands ofGarabagh, which remained under Armenian occupation for 30 years,were returned in 2020 after the 44-day patriotic war.

Further to all of these, separatists who created a so-calledstate in Garabagh were arrested as a result of local anti-terroristmeasures held in 2023. Thus, most of the problems caused by theArmenian crime were eliminated.

One of the most memorable events after the second Garabagh Warwas the establishment of a border checkpoint at the beginning ofthe Lachin road. It is no coincidence that checkpoint caused greatconcern to Armenia last year.

But what are the main advantages of this station? Why did theLachin border checkpoint frighten the Armenians?

Military expert Emin Hasanli, touching on the subject in hiscomment for Azernews , considered the constructionof this station a successful step for Azerbaijan's history towardsits full sovereignty and security of the region.

"Establishing the Lachin border checkpoint was a very successfulstep towards ensuring security in Azerbaijan and the South Caucasusregion as a whole. President Ilham Aliyev touched on this issueseveral times in his speeches and noted its importance".

The expert drew attention to the military importance of thestation. He said that Lachin border checkpoint played a major rolein the arrest of separatists in Garabagh.

"The border checkpoint of Lachin was important for theanti-terrorist measures. As a result of the presence of stationsome terrorists were detained in so-called Arsakh. One of them wasVagif Khachaturyan, who committed several acts of vandalism againstAzerbaijan."

The military expert said that the station prevented manyinsidious plans of Armenia.

"This station made it possible to take full control of Armenia'sconnection with Garabagh. Until then, Armenians provided arms tothe separatists."

Emin Hasanli recalled the first Garabagh war. He said that theArmenians were planning to attack Garabagh again by taking secretsteps as before.

"Even after the Second Garabagh War, Armenian authoritiesthought that it would be able to repeat the provocations andattacks it carried out in the late 1980s and early 1990s. However,as a result of the policy of the President of Azerbaijan, theseplans failed."

The expert also emphasized the importance of the localanti-terrorist operation in 2023.

"In September 2023, one-day local anti-terrorist measures wereimplemented. This was a unique step in world military history. Inless than a day, terrorists and separatists were neutralized andthey were removed from Garabagh at once. Each of these operationshas a very important place in the history of Azerbaijan."

Recall that the border checkpoint was established in exercise ofAzerbaijan's inherent right to safeguard its sovereignty andsecurity, to prevent the consistent and blatant abuse by Armenia ofthis route for illegal military and other activities, such asrotation of its some 10,000 military personnel, illegally stationedin the territory of Azerbaijan, transfer of weaponry, ammunition,landmines and terrorists of foreign nationals thereto, as well asunlawful extraction and transfer of natural resources from thisterritory.

It is worth noting that today the government of Azerbaijan hasensured its territorial integrity and is already discussing peaceand normalization processes with Armenia.

The withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Garabagh andArmenia's agreement to return 4 villages of Gazakh to Azerbaijanare the main indicators of the peace that will be signed in theregion.