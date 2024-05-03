Zomato CEO Calls Experienced Ex-Restaurateurs To Help Him Serve Better

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Friday called experienced ex-restaurateurs to come and help him build an online food delivery platform that serves its customers and the overall food outlet ecosystem in a better way.
In a post on X, Goyal said that one of Zomato's most important missions is to serve the restaurant owner community.
"So far, we only have a few ex-restaurateurs working with us. These folks have been super valuable to Zomato, and to the restaurateur community – and we have realised that we could do better," he commented.
He then urged all ex-restaurateurs with "first-hand experience of running a restaurant" to join them in "understanding, serving, and growing the restaurant ecosystem".
Goyal asked all such ex-restaurateurs to email him directly.
For the third quarter (Q3) of FY24, Zomato reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 138 crore, compared to Rs 347 crore in loss in the same period in FY23. The revenue from operations was Rs 3,288 crore, a 69 per cent growth. Last month, the online food aggregator hiked its platform fee by 25 per cent to Rs 5 per order.
MENAFN03052024000231011071ID1108170495
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.