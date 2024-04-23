Ukraine's Government To Allocate UAH 8B For Construction Of Fortifications

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is allocating more than UAH 8 billion for the construction of fortifications through the redistribution of state budget expenditures.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at a government meeting on Tuesday, Ukrinform reports, citing the prime minister's Telegram channel .

"Since the beginning of 2024 alone, we have allocated almost UAH 38 billion to fortify the defense lines. And we are not going to stop there," Shmyhal said.

According to him, "our task is to create a reliable defensive rampart that will protect our soldiers and give more advantages to our army on the battlefield."

On April 2, 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to allocate an additional UAH 5.6 billion for the construction of fortifications.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine