Jordanian Expat Remittances In Jordan Up 4.6%

Amman, April 23 (Petra) -- Jordanian expatriate remittances to the Kingdom during January and February recorded a 4.6 per cent increase compared to the same period of 2023.
According to preliminary data issued by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), expatriate remittances increased during the first two months of 2024 to JOD593.8 million compared to JOD567.8 million during the same period in 2023.
Tourism income during the first quarter of this year amounted to $1.6 billion, compared to $1.7 billion for the same period in 2023, a 5.6 decrease per cent mainly due to regional instability and Ramadan.
