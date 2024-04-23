Investornewsbreaks Lottery Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Names PIM's Warren Macal To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lottery (NASDAQ: LTRY) , a leading technology company in the lottery and gaming sector, announced that Warren Macal has been nominated to its board of directors.

According to the announcement, Macal will be seated as a director at the company's next board of directors meeting following the successful completion of required background checks.

Currently the managing director at Prosperity Investment Management (“PIM”), Macal also serves as the head of PIM's Motorsport Investment Division. In December 2023, it was announced that PIM had made an $18 million investment commitment to Lottery, subject to due diligence; the investment is designed to accelerate Lottery's strategic acquisitions and market- development initiatives. Macal has more than 15 years of wealth-management and strategic financial-planning experience, and he specializes in the financial needs of high-net-worth individuals and professional athletes, particularly in the motorsports arena.“Warren's profound knowledge in wealth management and his strategic insight into the sports sector will provide a significant advantage to our board,” said Lottery CEO Matthew McGahan in the press release.“His leadership at Prosperity Investment Management, particularly in maximizing sports-related opportunities, aligns perfectly with our vision for growth and innovation. This is particularly relevant as we roll out our Sports platform, which is designed to connect fans, athletes, and sports influencers in a unique digital ecosystem, making Sports the go-to destination for sports enthusiasts across the globe. Warren's nomination is part of a broader strategic synergy between Prosperity Investment Management and Lottery, which includes leveraging high-profile sports partnerships and expanding into new markets, particularly in the digital sports and gaming sectors.”

