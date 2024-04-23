Tide's Loads Of Hope Celebrates National Laundry Day With Donation To Ronald Mcdonald House Charities® (RMHC) Canada

(MENAFN- 3BL) TORONTO, April 23, 2024 /3BL/ - To celebrate national laundry day, Tide, Canada's #1 trusted laundry detergent brand*, has announced a two-year commitment to RMHC Canada . As part of the brand's Ambition 2030 goals to expand its Loads of Hope program tenfold, Tide will be donating $400,000.00 over the next two years to RMHC Canada to help provide families the comforts of home by enhancing, supporting, and/or expanding laundry programs at Ronald McDonald House and Family Room locations across the country.

Across Canada, RMHC cares for the emotional and physical wellbeing of families with sick children who must travel long distances to access specialty children's hospitals. However, it is estimated that the charity is unable to support 4 out of 5 families that need its services due to lack of space and Tide's partnership will help address some of this need, in the space of laundry specifically.

“With 2 out of 3 Canadian families living outside a city with a children's hospital, families are forced to travel to access medical care if their child becomes seriously ill or injured, often with just the clothes on their backs,” says RMHC Canada President & CEO, Kate Horton.“With Tide's generous donation, families will continue to have access to comforts of home, keeping everything from their clothes to their child's cherished stuffed animal clean, so they can focus on what matters most.”

More than a place to stay, RMHC provides families with essentials including laundry services, which are ranked among one of the most important amenities by families who rely on RMHC to stay close to their sick child.

“Laundry isn't just laundry at our Ronald McDonald House,” says Mario DeDivitiis, CEO, RMHC South Central Ontario.“Laundry is staying close to your child, so you don't have to leave their side when they're ill. Laundry is giving parents a way to contribute while they often feel helpless to their child's care while they're sick.”

The Tide Loads of Hope donation will help improve laundry services at RMHC across Canada, including renovations to their laundry spaces, purchasing new machines, and building dedicated facilities for immunocompromised or NICU families.

“The Tide Loads of Hope program began by providing renewed hope and optimism through the basic comfort of clean clothing following a natural disaster,” says senior vice president commercial operations P&G Fabric Care Canada, Noam Pik,“Similarly, families' lives are upended in an instant when caring for a seriously ill child. With Tide's goal of having every load of laundry do a load of good, we are stepping up by supporting laundry programming at RMHC across Canada.”

To learn more about how you can support Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada, please visit:

*Voted most trusted laundry detergent by Canadian shoppers based on the 2024 BrandSpark® Canadian Trust Study

About Tide Loads of Hope

For more than fifteen years, Tide Loads of Hope has provided renewed hope and optimism through the basic comfort of clean clothing following a natural disaster. Created in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the program has benefitted over 90,000 families across the U.S. and Canada. Now, Tide Loads of Hope is expanding the program to include other moments of need where access to clean clothes is essential.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities® Canada (RMHC® Canada)

In Canada, 65 per cent of families live outside a city with a children's hospital and must travel for treatment if their child is seriously ill. The impact of RMHC across Canada is far reaching as today, 1 in 4 Canadians have either stayed with RMHC or know someone who has. The 16 Ronald McDonald House locations provide out-of-town families with a home to stay at while their child is being treated at a nearby hospital, while the 18 Ronald McDonald Family Room programs provide a comfortable place for families to rest and recharge, right inside hospitals. For more information, please visit rmhccanada .

For Tide

Corinne Durieu: ...

Nick Wong: ...

For Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada

Lauren Khalil: ...

Source: Procter & Gamble