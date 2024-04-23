EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi Corrects 3 Misconceptions About BJP (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, in an exclusive interview with Asianet News Network, corrected three misconceptions surrounding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



He said, "For a long time, a narrative has been created in our country that BJP means the party of the upper caste. The reality is that the BJP has the maximum number of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) members. There are a maximum number of OBCs in my ministry."



He further said, "Then, the narrative was made that the BJP is an urban party. Today the entire character of our party is such that it has the largest number of rural people in its fold."



"Then, the BJP was branded as a very traditional party, it cannot think of anything new. Today, if anyone is leading the digital movement in the whole world, it is the BJP-ruled government in the country," PM Modi said, reiterating that the misconceptions spread in this way are wrong.

