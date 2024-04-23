Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Expresses Condolences To Malaysia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences toMalaysia in connection with the death of citizens as a result of acollision between the country's Navy helicopters during a rehearsalfor the festive parade, Azernews reports, citingthe post shared by Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on its official"X" account.

“Deeply saddened by news on navy helicopter collision inMalaysia. We send our deepest condolences to the families and lovedones of the victims of this horrible tragedy. In this difficultmoment, we express our solidarity with friendly Government andPeople of Malaysia,” the ministry wrote.

Two helicopters collided in the air during a rehearsal inMalaysia for a parade to mark the 90th anniversary of the country'sRoyal Navy. According to the country's fire and rescue service, 10crew members were killed.