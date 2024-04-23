Afghanistan Floods Death Toll Climbs To 90

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, April 23 (KUNA) -- The death toll in the recent floods this month across Afghanistan climbs to 90 while over 54 others received injuries, said officials.

The spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of State for Natural Disaster Management, Janan Saiq in a statement to media confirmed that 29 more people lost their lives since last week due to floods sweeping across the country raising the death toll to 90. The affected provinces include Ghazni, Paktia, Jowzjan, Farah, Nimroz, Samangan, Parwan, Helmand and Nangarhar provinces.

The data collected from 15 provinces of Afghanistan showed that at least 90 people have died, and 54 others have been injured so far.

The officials confirmed that 10,789 livestock, 2,134 homes, 22,910 acres of agricultural land, 27 public facilities, 2,597 water canals and embankments, and several meters of retaining walls have been destroyed.

The authorities have warned that more rain is expected in the coming days in many of Afghanistanآ's provinces. Earlier in February, at least 25 people were killed in a landslide after heavy snowfall in eastern Afghanistan. (end)

