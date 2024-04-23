Arabian Automobiles’ INFINITI Art Loop Successfully Concludes, Blends Creativity with Luxury

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 23 April 2024: The INFINITI Art Loop, a pioneering initiative launched by Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for INFINITI in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, during the holy month of Ramadan, has successfully concluded, leaving a lasting mark on the hearts and minds of all who participated. This unique event, held at the INFINITI Center on Sheikh Zayed Road, seamlessly brought together the realms of automotive luxury and artistic expression, showcasing the talents of local artists and capturing significant attention across various media outlets and bloggers.

The INFINITI Art Loop transformed the showroom into an art gallery, where the works of Randa Haddadin, Narjes Noureddine, Zaahirah Muthy, Nour Bazerbashi, Lara Farhat, Abeer Al Eidani, Iman Khajehnouri, Shadab Khan, Majd Habashneh, and Mawaheb Art Studio were prominently displayed. Each artist brought their unique perspective and creativity to the forefront, enriching the visitor experience and highlighting the region's talent diversity.

This activation demonstrated Arabian Automobiles' steadfast support for the arts community and highlighted the intersection of automotive excellence and artistic expression. The welcoming atmosphere, further enhanced by oud performances, encouraged guests to interactively explore the connection between luxury vehicles and artistry.

Arabian Automobiles extends its heartfelt gratitude to all the participating artists for making the INFINITI Art Loop a resounding success and to the media, bloggers, and all attendees for their enthusiastic participation and coverage, which were instrumental in celebrating the creativity and achievements of the artists involved.

Art Loop is a testament to INFINITI and Arabian Automobiles' commitment to fostering creativity, innovation, and cultural appreciation. This event marks just the beginning of what promises to be an ongoing celebration of the arts, with plans already underway for future activations that will continue to bridge the worlds of art and automotive luxury.





