Tree Planting Initiative At Dibeen Forest Celebrates Earth Day

Amman, Apr. 23 (Petra) - The Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature, in collaboration with the Queen Alia International Airport and its affiliated companies, launched an initiative on Tuesday to plant 1,000 indigenous trees including Aleppo pine, carob, wild olives, and wild almonds in the Dibeen Forest Reserve, marking World Earth Day celebrated on April 21.Around 200 employees from various airport stakeholders, alongside representatives from the Giza Municipality and the Ministry of Transport, participated in the event.Fadi Nasser, Director General of the Royal Society for Conservation of Nature, stated, "This initiative exemplifies cooperation across sectors, from private to public and civil society, to achieve our shared environmental objectives. Tree planting is an investment in our future, combating climate change, enhancing air quality, and preserving biodiversity for generations to come."Nicolas Deviller, CEO of Queen Alia International Airport Group, remarked, "At Airport International Group, sustainability and environmentally friendly practices are core to our operations. Recognizing the significance of engaging multiple stakeholders, we aim to strengthen cooperation within our airport community to achieve carbon neutrality goals."He further emphasized the group's commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, striving to reduce carbon emissions from Queen Alia International Airport, and offsetting them through environmental initiatives such as the afforestation campaign.