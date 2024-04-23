Shanghai experiences rise in inbound tourism in January-March

(MENAFN) In the first quarter of this year, Shanghai experienced a significant increase in inbound tourism, buoyed by the recovery of the tourism market and China's efforts to facilitate cross-border travel. According to the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, the city welcomed over 1.27 million inbound tourists between January and March, marking a substantial surge of 249.67 percent compared to the same period last year.



Renowned as one of China's premier destinations for international travelers, Shanghai has witnessed a resurgence in overseas tourist arrivals. Visitors from abroad are flocking to the city's renowned scenic spots, bustling streets, residential neighborhoods, and prominent exhibitions.



In a recent highlight, a cruise liner brought more than 2,000 tourists from various countries, including Germany, to Shanghai. During their visit, they explored the city's rich historical landmarks, immersed themselves in traditional culture, and savored the vibrant local fashion scene.



Moreover, the 2024 Tourism Plus Shanghai expo, a significant event in the tourism industry, attracted an impressive turnout. With over 5,000 exhibitors hailing from more than 30 countries and regions, the expo drew a record-breaking attendance of over 15,700 overseas visitors.



To further bolster inbound tourism, Shanghai has launched the "Visit Shanghai" program in collaboration with various partners, including foreign institutions based in the city, overseas cultural centers, and cultural and tourism organizations. This initiative aims to promote Shanghai as a premier destination for international travelers, emphasizing its diverse attractions, cultural heritage, and vibrant tourism offerings.

