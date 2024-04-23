Don’T Get Provoked, Think Twice And Vote For Country, Your Development: Priyanka’S Appeal To K'taka Voters

(MENAFN- IANS) Chitradurga (Karnataka) April 23 (IANS) Senior Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi, on Tuesday appealed to voters of Karnataka not to get provoked by hate speeches.

She also stressed that the voters must think twice before voting.

Addressing a huge gathering in Chitradurga located in the central part of Karnataka, Priyanka Gandhi gave a call to the electorate to vote for the country and for their development too.

“What is happening in the country is wrong. The poor, middle class, labourers are being bulldozed to benefit the few. National wealth is being given away to a few people,” Priyanka Gandhi underlined.

She charged that the Centre did not give drought relief to Karnataka.“The demand for AIIMS at Raichur city in north Karnataka has been made for years, but no discussion has been done on it till date.

“From the Kalasa-Banduri scheme, people will get water. The central government is denying permissions. For the Upper Bhadra Project which provides water to Tumakuru, Chikkamagaluru and Davanagere districts, the funds are not being released,” Priyanka Gandhi slammed.

She alleged that the central government had caused a Rs 62,000 crore loss in terms of funds to Karnataka.

“The Prime Minister claims that he works day and night. However, why this biased mindset? The state of Himachal Pradesh which was in crisis also did not get anything. It shows there is no concern for the nation,” Priyanka Gandhi attacked.

She also announced that if the Congress was voted to power, the Kadu Golla community would get ST status.

“Minimum Support Price (MSP) will become law. There would be no GST on agricultural products. There would be insurance cover for crops where compensation would be given in 30 days in case of crop loss, if the Congress is voted to power,” Priyanka Gandhi assured.

She added that during the election there is no talk about inflation, health and only provocative speeches are made and the BJP ensures the collapse of governments.

“The media says it's a master stroke and does not raise the question of erosion of democratic values,” Priyanka Gandhi pointed out.

“I am here to talk about the country which you have built with your hard work. There is the harsh truth of inflation, unemployment and on the other hand there is talk about the country achieving great heights. The struggle in the lives of people has been increasing. Petrol, diesel, gold, silver and LPG cylinder costs have gone up. There is no MSP for crops but there is GST everywhere. The farmer is sinking under load of loans, there is no talk of loan waiver. But, few are benefitted,” Priyanka Gandhi stated.

She added,“The bank account of the Congress party has been seized and two CMs have been sent to jail. Cases have been lodged against Opposition leaders to weaken them. There are talks about changing the Constitution if the BJP is given 400 seats.”

“This has to be observed carefully. The Constitution empowers you. It provides safety and security, and voting power. If someone is talking about changing the Constitution, they are talking about changing your lives,” she noted.

Priyanka Gandhi said,“Hindu religion, values of politics give the message of service and path of truth. Lord Ram also gives the same message. Mahatma Gandhi and all other PMs, cutting across party lines, followed those principles. It is not to be seen anywhere now.”