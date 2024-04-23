Nauseda: Enough Doing“Too Little” For Ukraine And Expecting Great Outcomes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, believes the situation on the Ukrainian front lines depends on Western aid so partners should stop delaying supplies while expecting any significant results on the battlefield.

The Lithuanian leader addressed the issue on X, Ukrinform reports.

“We can't continue doing too little too late and expect great outcomes. Air defense is what Ukraine needs now! Europe is capable of providing it. There's no time to waste. Let's do it!" Nauseda wrote, adding that the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine directly depends on Western support.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on April 20, Lithuania announced the transfer of the latest package of military aid to Ukraine, which includes the L-39ZA Albatros light attack aircraft.

Today, as part of uninterrupted military support, Lithuania handed over to Ukraine's Armed Forces an unspecified number of M577 armored vehicles. They have already arrived in Ukraine.