Invaders Erecting Additional Fortifications Across Crimea - Guerillas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian occupation forces are intensifying the construction of fortifications against the background of the latest decisions from Ukraine's Western partners on aid supplies.

Construction is ongoing along the coastline on the de-facto border with mainland Ukraine's Kherson region, as well as in the heart of the temporarily occupied peninsula, reports the Atesh partisan movement, according to Ukrinform.

"ATESH assets report that the invaders have intensified the construction of fortifications throughout Crimea. We are observing this process near the coastline on the administrative border with Kherson region, as well as in the center of the peninsula," the message reads.

It is noted that new trenches are being built, the existing ones are being fortified, while protection of supply routes is being enhanced.

In, Russians cover warships with supply vessels - Ukrainian Navy

"This is likely happening against the background of military and financial aid for Ukraine coming from allies. The news about the rapid entry into service of ATACMS ballistic missiles is of great concern to the Russian authorities. After all, these missiles, in combination with F-16 fighter jets and other capabilities, are capable of destroying the so-called Crimea Bridge, would drastically change the battlefield situation," guerillas emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russians have erected more than 100 kilometers worth of fortifications on Crimea's Black Sea coast.

Illustrative photo: Crimean Wind Telegram channel