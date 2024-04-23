IBBC 15Th Anniversary Conference: Iraq's Opportunities And Insights

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) From the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) :

IBBC's 15th Anniversary Conference: Iraq's 'Opportunities and Insights'

This is a big year for Iraq and IBBC as we celebrate our 15th anniversary and Iraq moves into a new prosperous and stable phase. As advocates for the private sector in Iraq, IBBC champions best practice, through our special reports and white papers for reform, and encourages the government of Iraq to modernise its systems and ministries to accommodate International best practice within Iraq.

'Insights and Opportunities' reflects the evolution of the Iraq economy and the mechanics and reforms that the country is undertaking, as the largest forum for discussion of Iraq's challenges and opportunities.

About the Conference:

Delegates will hear the latest report from Professor Frank Gunter on Foreign exchange and banking reforms the impact of dollar controls and how this might resolve, and to hear directly from Government minsters, including the Governor of Iraq's Central Bank, H.E. Mr Ali Muhsin Ismail Al Alaq , on the procurement opportunities across key sectors, such as agriculture, education, finance, transport, and regional development at special roundtables including for KRG and finance.

Reflecting the Government of Iraq's new priority, a focus on Agritech and the opportunity for agriculture will feature the Iraq Agriculture Minister, H.E. Mr. Abbas Jabur Al Maliky , leading industrialists AAA Holdings and a special report from IBBC's Agritech committee.

The Governor of Basra will be joining a panel and special Basra roundtable, as will Kurdish ministers at a KRG roundtable.

The Iraqi economy is quietly diversifying, with the evolution of services, travel, tech, and retail sectors, from whom we will hear, but the dominant energy sector is also evolving, with new players technologies and climate reduction activities. IBBC energy panel includes the key players in energy policy and practice including Mr Luay Al Khateeb , Centre on Global Energy Policy, Basra Gas country manager, Hydro C renewables, and leading speakers. Yet transport is also set to boom, in both the ports and the dry canal project due to link Basra to Turkey with the Mediterranean, silk road and European markets. The project will have profound impact on cities along the route and for both import and export trade. IBBC member CJ-ICM and others confirming, will inform us of these changes and the evolution of electronic and port management systems already in place (see our '23 report on ports here ).

Opening the conference the President of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) Rupert Soames will give a keynote speech from the British industrial perspective, and as a previous member of IBBC is well placed to comment of UK's business relationship and opportunities with Iraq.

While these insights ensure everyone is better informed, there is always a significant networking and coming together of businesses and old friends and acquaintances. A reception the night before will celebrate not only IBBC's 15 years, but also offer informal networking among delegates, speakers and founder members in the Mansion House and the chance to forge new friendships.

Iraq now enjoys a stable and focused government intent of reconnecting with the region, fiscal surpluses that are converting into new infrastructure projects, and a growing more prosperous population, keen for modernisation and the benefits of a consumer economy.

Date & Venue:

Date: 2nd July 2024

Venue: Mansion House, City of London







