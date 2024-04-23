Futures Higher As Earnings Season Ramps Up

(MENAFN- Baystreet) S&P Ends 6-Day Skid
In corporate news, TC Energy said its NGTL gas pipeline system in Alberta resumed normal operations after a rupture last week prompted the company to reduce pressure on a segment of the line.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials gained 95 points, or 0.3%, to 38,562.
Futures for the S&P 500 surged 17.75 points, or 0.4%, to 5,965.25
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite jumped 72.25 points, or 0.4%, to 17,422.
UPS shares were up 1.5% in premarket trading after the delivery giant posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings. PepsiCo, meanwhile, dipped 0.5% despite reporting better-than-expected earnings. GE Aerospace also reported an earnings beat.
Those moves come after an upbeat session on Wall Street. Investors bought the dip in tech stocks after a recent sell-off in key names such as Nvidia, which had been dinged recently amid fears of higher inflation and the prospect of elevated interest rates.
Tesla is slated to report earnings after the bell, followed by Meta Platforms on Wednesday afternoon. Google-parent company Alphabet and Microsoft round out the technology-heavy earnings week on Thursday.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 moved ahead 0.3% Tuesday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng sprang up 1.9%.
Oil prices faded 38 cents to $81.52 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices dumped $32.20 to $2,314.20 U.S. an ounce.
