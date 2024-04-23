Uganda Appoints Ex-Delhi Cricketer Abhay Sharma As Head Coach Of Men's Team 

(MENAFN- IANS) Kampala, April 23 (IANS) Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) has announced the appointment of Indian former first-class cricketer Abhay Sharma as the new head coach of their senior men's national team on a three-year contract.

Sharma boasts of a proven track record of success as both player and coach. He previously served as the fielding coach for India A and India U-19s, in addition to his tenure with the Indian women's cricket team. His most recent coaching role was with the Delhi Ranji Team.

Expressing his gratitude, the 54-year-old gaffer said, "I am very grateful to UCA for this opportunity to work with a bunch of talented cricketers. Having been in Uganda for just a couple of days, it already feels like my second home. I am here to contribute to the team's aspirations, including defeating the world's top sides in the upcoming World Cup.

"Additionally, I intend to focus on the development team and work with young cricketers to build numbers. While Uganda Cricket has performed well in the last 12 months, there are areas, particularly fielding, where we need to improve What I have read in the newspapers and what I have seen in the data is that we have lost a couple of opportunities in the field.

“And yet even after missing out on those chances, we still qualified for the World Cup! Imagine how much better we can perform if we address these lapses. With enhanced game awareness and mental fortitude, we can compete with the world's best teams on any given day. The UCA Board has pledged its full support as I endeavour to leverage my expertise and bring further success to the team," said Sharma.

Sharma immediately assumes his duties, and Cricket Cranes fans can anticipate an exhilarating journey ahead as the team prepares for the upcoming competitions under his guidance.

"We selected Abhay Sharma for his strong leadership qualities and impressive track record of success at professional and international levels. His coaching stints with notable teams such as the Delhi Ranji Team, Rest of India, and India A & B in the Deodhar Trophy demonstrate his deep understanding of the game and ability to nurture players," stated Jackson Kavuma, UCA's Secretary.