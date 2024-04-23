Al Masaood Automobiles Drives Excitement as Platinum Sponsor of National Sovereignty and Children’s Day Event 2024

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Al Masaood Automobiles (AMA), the authorised distributor of Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, showcased its support for community and youth initiatives by sponsoring the National Sovereignty and Children’s Day event as a Platinum sponsor. Organized by the Turkish Business Council, the event took place on April 20, 2024, becoming a hub of cultural exchange and celebration.

Aligned with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) ethos, Al Masaood’s partnership underscored its dedication to nurturing the community and empowering young minds. Nissan, through this initiative, continues its tradition of contributing to cultural and community activities in Abu Dhabi, reaffirming its dedication to serving and staying close to the diverse segments of the community.

Al Masaood Automobiles Nissan displayed a range of Nissan vehicles at the event, allowing guests to experience the models firsthand and gain insights into their various features. Among the distinguished attendees were Irfan Tansel, CEO of Al Masaood Automobiles.

This partnership signifies Al Masaood Automobiles’ enduring commitment to fostering community engagement. By bringing together individuals from diverse backgrounds, the event served as a testament to the power of unity and collective action in building a brighter future for all.



